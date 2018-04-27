Sitting 2,018mm apart and a gift of cold noodles: Sidelights of the historic inter-Korea summit

South Korean President Moon Jae In met North Korean leader Kim Jong Un on Friday morning (April 27) for the first summit between the two sides in more than a decade.

The two leaders met at the Peace House on the South Korean side of Panmunjom, a village in the Demilitarised Zone.

Here are some sidelights of the historic meeting.

1. No more interrupted sleep for Mr Moon

During official talks, Mr Kim noted that he was aware that Mr Moon is an early riser and that his sleep has been interrupted by North Korea's missile launches.

Mr Kim told his South Korean counterpart: "I will make sure I won't interrupt your morning sleep anymore."

2. Mr Moon crosses into the North briefly after 22-sec handshake



North Korea's leader Kim Jong Un (left) and South Korea's President Moon Jae In holding hands as they step together over the Military Demarcation Line that divides their countries in Panmunjom on April 27, 2018. PHOTO: AFP



The two leaders chatted and posed for photos, as they held a handshake for 22 seconds. Then, Mr Kim held hands with Mr Moon and invited him to cross the demarcation line into the North Korean side, in an unscripted moment that drew cheers from officials and reporters at the scene.

Mr Moon accepted the invitation with a broad smile, briefly crossing the border with Kim, before they both returned to the South Korean side.

3. Mr Kim and Mr Moon pose for photo with children



North Korea's leader Kim Jong Un (left) and South Korea's President Moon Jae In (right) pose with South Korean children after meeting at the Military Demarcation Line that divides their countries ahead of their summit at the truce village of Panmunjom on April 27, 2018. PHOTO: AFP



After crossing into the southern side, Mr Kim and Mr Moon were photographed with a girl and a boy from Daeseong-dong, the South Korean village inside the DMZ.

The Presidential Blue House said the welcoming by the children symbolises the start of a new era.

The two leaders then inspected a 100-strong guard of honour from the South.

4. Mr Kim brings a gift of cold noodles from the North

Mr Kim also revealed that he had brought Mr Moon an edible gift from across the border.

"I saw earlier that the dinner menu here is a very hot topic," he was reported as saying.

Related Story Two Koreas seal warming ties with historic summit between leaders

"I also brought with me cold noodles from Pyongyang so President, I hope you can enjoy the Pyongyang noodles."

5. Delegation members dodge the camera, while photographers jostle for the best spot

There were moments of unexpected comedy during the live stream as Mr Kim's sister and close adviser Kim Yo Jong and another delegation member realised they were in shot and wildly swerved off to the side.

Meanwhile, it was an intense moment for photographers at the scene, who were shown in the live stream jostling for the best spot.

As the two leaders inspected a picture of Mount Kumgang in North Korea, viewers were briefly obstructed by a photographer standing in the way.

Great moments in live inter-Korean summit TV as we get the back of photographer's heads, and for one long moment, someone's butt — Josh Smith (@joshjonsmith) April 27, 2018

This is a look at the live feed, where jockeying photogs have blocked our view of the Korean leaders. I assume Moon and Kim are there.... pic.twitter.com/bHqfN0D6hk — Elise Hu (@elisewho) April 27, 2018

6. No live stream of historic meeting for North Koreans

As people across the world had their eyes glued on the live television footage of the two leaders' meeting, North Korean viewers reportedly did not get to see much at all.

The #koreansummit is news everywhere, except North Korea. Here's a taster of what North Korean TV viewers got to see vs the rest of the world. https://t.co/uLaO7f245c pic.twitter.com/Usm2Nx13tq — Martyn Williams (@martyn_williams) April 27, 2018

7. Mr Kim signs guest book at Peace House



North Korea's leader Kim Jong Un signs the guest book next to South Korea's President Moon Jae In. PHOTO: EPA-EFE



There was some awkwardness as Mr Kim signed the guest book, with Mr Moon standing by seemingly not knowing where to look.

But there were also brief moments of tenderness, with Mr Moon several times gently guiding his guest with a light hand on the back.

Mr Kim wrote in the guest book at the Peace House: "New history starts now; age of peace, from the starting point of history."

They then inspected a painting of Bukhansan Mountain by Min jeong-ki.

8. 'Not even an ant can pass through' Mr Kim's iron-clad security



North Korea's leader Kim Jong Un (centre, fourth from left) walks from the North to the Military Demarcation Line that divides the two Koreas to meet his South Korean counterpart in Panmunjom on April 27, 2018. PHOTO: AFP



As he came down the steps towards the border, Mr Kim was escorted by bodyguards in sharp suits and matching blue and white striped ties.

The men behind Mr Kim's iron-clad security were said to be carefully chosen for their fitness, marksmanship, martial arts skills and even looks. Some of the men had bulging pockets.

Minutes before Mr Kim entered Peace House, a North Korean security team reportedly conducted a sweep for explosives and listening devices.

They also sprayed apparent disinfectant in the air, on the chairs, and on the guest book, according to a Reuters reporter.

And when the two sides broke for lunch, Mr Kim travelled back to the North in a black Mercedes-Benz limousine surrounded by bodyguards.

Twelve security officers ran alongside the vehicle, as it drove across the military demarcation line.

9. 'Why was it so difficult to to get here?' asks Mr Kim



South Korea's President Moon Jae In with North Korea's leader Kim Jong Un at the Inter-Korean summit in the Peace House building on the southern side of the truce village of Panmunjom on April 27, 2018. PHOTO: AFP



As they began official talks, Mr Kim remarked that the two leaders should meet often.

"As I walked over here, I thought, why was it so difficult to get here?" Mr Kim told Mr Moon.

"The separating line wasn't even that high to cross. It was too easy to walk over that line and it took us 11 years to get here."

10. Sitting 2,018mm apart at an oval table during official talks



South Korea's President Moon Jae In (second, left) attending the Inter-Korean summit with North Korea's leader Kim Jong Un (second, right) and his sister Kim Yo Jong (right) in the Peace House building on the South side of the truce village of Panmunjom. PHOTO: AFP



Official dialogue between Mr Kim and Mr Moon began at 10.30 am local time (9.30am Singapore time).

The leaders were seated on opposite sides of an oval table, precisely 2,018 millimetres apart - in a nod to the year of their historic summit. They also sat on chairs with backrests featuring a Korean peninsula design.

Sources: Guardian, CNN, AFP, Reuters