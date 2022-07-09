Shock over Abe's senseless death, but grief tempered by concern as ex-PM feted despite his flaws

TOKYO - In a measure of the influential yet polarising leadership of former Japanese prime minister Shinzo Abe, his senseless assassination on Friday (July 8) was met universally with shock.

Glowing eulogies poured in from abroad, while in Japan, there was an outpouring of grief among Mr Abe's supporters.

Some, like Tokyo-based Yoshikazu Tokudome, 51, travelled to Nara to pay their respects and lay flowers at the site where the 67-year-old was killed.

"I'm just in pain, and I thought the least I could do was come here and lay some flowers," he told the Agence France-Presse news agency. "I could understand what was being said in the news, but I just couldn't accept it."

Yet the response among those who disagreed with aspects of his leadership was far more muted, and there was even concern that Mr Abe was being lionised while his flaws and the downsides to his policies were overlooked.

"Abe did not deserve to die this way and the murder sent chills down my spine," said 32-year-old videographer Mimaki, who gave only his surname. "But he seemed to be out of touch with the concerns of ordinary Japanese, nor did he give a satisfactory explanation about his scandals."

Mr Abe was Japan's longest-serving prime minister over two stints - from 2006 to 2007 and then from 2012 to 2020 - lifting the country's profile on the world stage, for which he has been described as a "towering statesman".

While he brought stability to Japanese politics, his track record at home was less than glowing.

The Abenomics policy to lift the economy out of deflation has stimulated the economy, but is also blamed for widening income disparity.

His Womenomics pledge to create a society where women can shine is seen as just a clever marketing slogan after Japan moved its goalposts of reaching 30 per cent of management positions held by women to 2030, after failing to meet the 2020 target.

And then there were the cronyism and nepotism scandals that caused Mr Abe's approval ratings to nosedive to around 30 per cent, from around 70 per cent in early 2013 after he took office the second time.

The hashtag "NHK, Stop Airing The Special Abe Tribute" trended on Twitter on Saturday (July 9) after the public broadcaster yanked regular programming to air a special report on the assassination.

"There are still so many unknowns in the case. Why the rush to air the programme now, and on the eve of the election no less?" wrote one Twitter user, accusing NHK of "election interference".