Shinzo Abe's suspected assassin to undergo psychiatric evaluation until later this year

TOKYO (REUTERS) - The suspected assassin of Japan's former prime minister Shinzo Abe will undergo psychiatric evaluation until later this year.

Tetsuya Yamagami, an unemployed 41-year-old, has been identified by police as the suspect who approached Mr Abe at a campaign speech on a street corner on July 8 and opened fire with a handmade gun.

A court in Nara in western Japan, where the suspect lived and the shooting occurred, granted prosecutors' request that Yamagami be held for psychiatric examination, Nikkei and other media reported Saturday (July 23).

The evaluation will last until Nov 29, and will determine whether or not Yamagami will be indicted for the shooting, according to Nikkei.

