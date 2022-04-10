Shanghai to ease strict lockdown measures for Covid-19-free areas

SHANGHAI (CAIXIN GLOBAL/ASIA NEWS NETWORK) - Shanghai plans to tweak its lockdown by categorising the city into three types of areas according to varying levels of risk from Covid-19, offering a glimmer of hope to its 25 million residents that strict restrictions on their movements could be eased if their residential communities meet certain conditions.

The planned adjustment comes as the city accelerates efforts to curb China's worst outbreak of the coronavirus since the early days of the pandemic, while struggling to provide basic groceries and medical care to families that have been sealed off in their homes for more than a week. The drastic lockdown measures have triggered growing public discontent.

The revised containment classification system is scheduled to take effect after completion of the latest round of citywide coronavirus testing, which was announced on Saturday (April 9), Deputy Mayor Zong Ming said at a press briefing on the same day.

Residential areas will be categorised into three types, each of which will be subject to different levels of restrictions, said Ms Zong.

Residents living in communities that have reported Covid-19 cases in the past seven days will be barred from leaving their homes; those in communities with no reported infections in the past week will no longer be confined to their homes, but cannot leave their communities; and people in compounds with no Covid-19 cases detected in the past 14 days can move about more freely, but must adhere to social distancing rules.

Beijing is sticking to its zero-Covid-19 strategy in an effort to eliminate all infections in a dynamic manner, even as the highly contagious and hard-to-detect Omicron variant rages across China.

The country reported 1,318 new locally transmitted confirmed Covid-19 cases on Saturday, down from 1,334 on Friday, the National Health Commission said on Sunday.

Of the local confirmed cases reported on Saturday, 1,006 were in Shanghai, 242 in Jilin, 16 in Zhejiang, 10 in Guangdong and three in Beijing. The rest were reported in 12 other provincial-level regions.

Thirty-three new imported Covid-19 cases were reported across the mainland.

Saturday also saw 25,111 new asymptomatic cases, including 25,037 local ones and 74 imported ones, said the commission.

Among the asymptomatic carriers, 23,937 were reported in Shanghai and 755 in Jilin.

The Asian financial hub has seen cases surge amid several rounds of mass testing since an initial phased lockdown was imposed on March 28, which has now been extended to the entire city.

This has imposed a huge burden on its medical system. As at Friday, nearly 5,000 Covid-19 patients were hospitalised and about 142,000 asymptomatic cases were under medical observation, according to data from the Shanghai Municipal Health Commission - that means around 147,000 hospital beds are needed.

But available resources are only just staying ahead of demand. According to Ms Zong, Shanghai now has eight hospitals with more than 8,000 beds designated for treating Covid-19 patients and more than 100 makeshift hospitals with over 160,000 beds. As the epidemic evolves, more hospitals and beds should become available in future, she said.

Special groups such as severe Covid-19 patients, children, pregnant women, cancer patients and those with kidney failure requiring dialysis are treated in designated hospitals, while other mild or asymptomatic infections are admitted to makeshift hospitals, Ms Zong said.