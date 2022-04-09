Shanghai sees another record Covid-19 cases at over 23k as Guangzhou plans mass tests

SHANGHAI (BLOOMBERG) - Shanghai reported another day of record Covid-19 cases while the southern metropolis of Guangzhou announced plans to start testing all 18 million of its residents, as cities accelerated efforts to curb China's worst outbreak of the coronavirus since the early days of the pandemic.

The nationwide tally for Friday (April 9) was at 25,701 new cases, with more than 23,600 from Shanghai, according to official data.

Shanghai is building isolation facilities for hundreds of thousands of people at conference centres as the country sticks to the Covid-zero strategy to eliminate infections.

China's financial hub has seen cases grow quickly since a lockdown was imposed on March 28 that has now extended to the entire city.

A prolonged outbreak also threatens China's supply chain. Containers loaded with food and chemicals are piling up at China's biggest port in Shanghai as the lockdown measures led to a shortage of truckers to pick up boxes at the docks.

The US State Department allowed the voluntary departure of non-emergency staff of the Shanghai consulate as well as family members of the staff.

The city of 25 million residents is struggling to provide basic groceries and medical care to families that have been sealed off in their homes for more than a week.

The failure has triggered growing public discontent. Friday's infections in Shanghai includes more than 22,600 asymptomatic cases, according to a statement from the municipal government.

In Guangzhou, all 11 districts of the city announced plans to begin coronavirus testing, China Central Television reported on Saturday.

It reported two confirmed cases and an asymptomatic one for Friday, according to official data.

Guangzhou hosts one of China's top container ports.