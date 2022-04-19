Shanghai reports 7 more Covid-19 deaths as cases stay elevated

SHANGHAI (BLOOMBERG) - Shanghai reported another seven Covid-19 deaths as the Chinese financial hub grapples with a record outbreak that's brought unprecedented disruptions to residents.

The people who died were aged between 60 and 101 and had severe underlying health conditions, and follow three deaths announced on Monday.

Shanghai reported 20,416 new infections on Tuesday (April 19), a decline from a recent peak though still elevated as the coronavirus continues to spread through the city.

Shanghai's 25 million residents have been locked down for weeks, with many facing difficulties sourcing fresh food, basic necessities and health care.

While the rest of the world has pivoted to living with the virus, China is sticking to a Covid Zero strategy despite concerns about the growing social and economic toll.

Shanghai's reporting of its first deaths comes over a month into its outbreak and as debate grows over its official death toll, which is strikingly lower than countries with higher vaccination rates.

China's top health official stressed on Monday that the country will continue to pursue its zero-tolerance approach.

If China were to loosen its controls, a large number of people with underlying conditions, as well as the elderly and kids, will be threatened which would severely affect the stable development of the economy and society, Mr Ma Xiaowei, head of the National Health Commission wrote in an article published in state media.