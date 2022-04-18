Shanghai reports Covid-19 deaths for first time during current outbreak

City authorities announced that three people had died. PHOTO: REUTERS
Updated
Published
45 min ago

SHANGHAI (BLOOMBERG, REUTERS) - The Chinese financial hub of Shanghai said three people infected with Covid-19 died on Sunday (Apri17), the first time during the current outbreak that it reported deaths among coronavirus patients.

They were aged between 89 and 91 and all had underlying diseases.

The newly reported deaths are the first since two people died in mid-March in the northeastern province of Jilin.

Those deaths were the first Covid-19  fatalities in more than a year in China, where a strict zero tolerance approach contained the virus until the more infectious Delta and Omicron variants emerged last year.

Suspicions had been growing about potential coronavirus-related deaths, particularly among the elderly, before the announcement.

Two elderly-care facilities in Shanghai have been battling outbreaks triggered by the Omicron variant, and fatalities have occurred, according to the Wall Street Journal, Caixin and other local media.

Until now, no deaths have been reported officially.

The Omicron variant has surged through the population, infecting everyone from a newborn who was just 10 days old to someone nearing 100, according to the Shanghai Municipal Health Commission.

The city reported 19,831 new daily asymptomatic Covid-19 cases on April 17, down from 21,582 on the previous day. New symptomatic cases stood at 2,417, down from 3,238.

More On This Topic
Shanghai turns residences into Covid-19 isolation facilities, sparking protest
Shanghai to lift lockdown in some areas despite rise in Covid-19 infections
Related Stories
'Too smelly to sleep': 13 days in a Shanghai isolation facility
Watch: Are smart masks really that smart?
Omicron XE 'on its way to Malaysia': What you need to know
What happens when Covid-19 becomes endemic?
Catch flights, not Covid-19: What should be in your bag for your trip
New Covid-19 rules kick in: Timeline of S'pore's measures over the last 2 years
How soon can you exercise after getting Covid-19 and what can you eat? Here are some tips
Hit harder by Covid-19 than other people? It's often to do with your genes, say experts
What are long Covid-19 symptoms and when should you seek help
World moves from shortages to possible glut of Covid-19 vaccines

Join ST's Telegram channel and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.

Available for
iPhones and iPads
Available in
Google Play

MCI (P) 031/10/2021, MCI (P) 032/10/2021. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No. 202120748H. Copyright © 2021 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.

Back to the top