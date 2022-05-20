Shanghai finds first Covid-19 cases outside quarantined areas in 6 days

SHANGHAI (REUTERS, BLOOMBERG) - The Chinese financial hub of Shanghai reported three new cases of Covid-19 outside quarantined areas for May 19, snapping five days of no such cases, the city's health authority said on Friday (May 20).

It raised questions about whether the easing of the city’s lockdown will be impacted.

All three cases were found in the city's Qingpu district.

Shanghai reported 770 new local asymptomatic coronavirus cases for Thursday, up from 637 on Wednesday, while confirmed symptomatic cases also rose to 88 from 82 the previous day.

Authorities started to ease the lockdown – which had confined residents to their homes and curtailed business activity – earlier this week after the city hit a milestone of three days of zero community transmission.

Many restrictions remain in place and swathes of the city’s population are still largely stuck inside their compounds.

In the Chinese capital, 50 new symptomatic coronavirus cases were reported for Thursday, same as the day before, state media reported on Friday.

Beijing also reported 12 asymptomatic cases of Covid-19 for Thursday, up from five a day earlier.