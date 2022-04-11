Shanghai Covid-19 infections top 26,000 for the first time as city's outbreak grows

SHANGHAI (BLOOMBERG, REUTERS) - Shanghai recorded more than 26,000 new Covid-19 infections as China's largest documented outbreak continues to spread despite an extended lockdown of the city's 25 million people.

On Sunday (April 10), 26,087 infections were reported in the Chinese financial hub, an all-time high. Cases have climbed from 9,006 on April 3.

The tally keeps rising despite the city's move to lock down its population to curb transmission, starting with the eastern part - home to the financial district and numerous industrial parks - on March 28. They were joined by residents in the west on April 1.

There's been no word on when the restrictions will lift, despite increasing frustration among the population as it gets more difficult to get access to food and medical care.

Elsewhere, the southern metropolis of Guangzhou is implementing a series of restrictions after local authorities warned the 20 cases they found in the latter part of last week could be the tip of the iceberg, and Omicron is likely to have already spread through densely populated neighborhoods.

The city has shut schools until April 17 and will conduct mass-testing, while two districts have closed indoor entertainment venues.

Guangzhou also requires people leaving the city to have a negative nucleic acid test result within 48 hours of departure.

Mainland China as a whole reported 1,184 new confirmed cases for Sunday. The figure stood at 1,351 on Saturday.

Of the new cases, 1,164 were locally transmitted, the National Health Commission said, compared with 1,318 a day earlier.

The number of new asymptomatic cases, which China counts separately, stood at 26,411 compared with 25,111 a day earlier.

There were no new deaths, leaving the death toll at 4,638.

As of April 10, mainland China had confirmed 165,577 cases.