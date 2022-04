BEIJING (CAIXIN GLOBAL) - China's Twitter-like platform Weibo was hit by a public outcry after news emerged that an asthma sufferer and a man with kidney failure died this week because strict lockdown measures in Shanghai prevented them from receiving urgent medical care.

The city, which is under a two-phase lockdown to curb a surge in Covid-19 infections, has found itself in a social media maelstrom over the deaths, as the cities of Changchun and Xi'an did earlier in the year.