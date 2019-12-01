Hong Kong protesters back on streets after local election lull

HONG KONG (AFP, AP, REUTERS, XINHUA) - Hong Kong’s pro-democracy protesters returned to the streets on Sunday (Dec 1) for a series of marches and rallies after a rare period of calm in nearly six months of unrest.

Sunday’s demonstrations come after brief skirmishes erupted overnight, with a man assaulted as he tried to clear barricades and police firing tear gas for the first time since Nov 24 district council elections that saw pro-democracy candidates win by a landslide.

Three events are planned for Sunday, including a march to the United States consulate to thank American leaders for legislation backing the city’s protest movement.

An evening march in the Tsim Sha Tsui district near the Hong Kong Polytechnic University, the site of the last fierce clashes with police, will reiterate the movement’s five demands.

The five demands include direct elections for the city’s legislature and leadership, and a probe into alleged police brutality against demonstrators.

“I just want to remind everyone that despite the small victory in district council election, we must not forget why we started all this and we must return to our main theme – reclaim Hong Kong, revolution of our time; five demands, not one less,” an organiser of the evening rally wrote on the Reddit-like LIHKG forum.

Police have issued permits called “letters of no objection” for all three events, including a morning rally for children and seniors which went ahead without incident, and the post on LIHKG urged people to remain peaceful.

“I want to beg everyone to remain highly restrained during the hours covered by the letter of no objection. Otherwise I could be charged with inciting riots,” the organiser wrote in the anonymously penned post.

On Sunday morning, about 200 people marched against police use of tear gas. Carrying yellow balloons and waving banners that read “No tear gas, save our children”, the protesters streamed through the city’s central business district towards government headquarters on the main Hong Kong island.

Holding umbrellas to shield themselves from the sun, many people were seen pushing their children in strollers, while one man with a balloon festooned to his wheelchair also joined the procession.

“We want the police to stop using tear gas,” said a woman surnamed Wong, who was marching with her husband and five-year-old son. “It’s not a good way to solve the problem. The government needs to listen to the people. It is ridiculous.”

Hong Kong's months-long protests started over a now-withdrawn extradition Bill that would send suspects to mainland China for trials but have since evolved into other demands including an independent inquiry into police behaviour during clashes with protesters as well as universal suffrage.

Police have fired around 10,000 rounds of tear gas since the protests escalated in June, the city’s Secretary for Security John Lee said last week.

Meanwhile, China has accused the United Nations high commissioner for human rights of emboldening "radical violence" in Hong Kong by suggesting that the city's leader conduct an investigation into reports of excessive use of force by police.

The UN commissioner, Ms Michelle Bachelet, wrote in an opinion piece on Saturday in the South China Morning Post that Hong Kong Chief Executive Carrie Lam's government must prioritise "meaningful, inclusive" dialogue to resolve the crisis.

She urged Mrs Lam to hold an "independent and impartial judge-led investigation" into police conduct during protests. It has been one of key demands of pro-democracy demonstrations that have roiled the territory since June.

China's UN mission in Geneva says Ms Bachelet's article exerts pressure on the government and will "only embolden the rioters to conduct more severe radical violence".

OVERNIGHT CLASHES

On Saturday night, police fired three rounds of tear gas for the first time since the local elections on Nov 24, after protesters blocked roads in the Mong Kok neighbourhood.



Riot police step over debris as they work to clear a road of protesters in Hong Kong, on Nov 30, 2019. PHOTO: AP



A video that emerged online also showed a protester brutally assaulting a man as he attempted to clear a barricade.

The commentator mocks the man, who stumbles and then slumps over after being hit across the head with a heavy metal object, blood trickling from a wound.

In a radio interview on Sunday morning, police chief Chris Tang said an attack took place in Mong Kok. “It could have killed him,” he said.

A police source confirmed that the incident seen in the video occurred in Mong Kok on Saturday night and that it was under investigation.

The condition of the man was not immediately clear. But the Hospital Authority said three people were brought in on Saturday night with protest-related injuries, one of whom was discharged while the other two were in a stable condition.

NEED TO RETAIN TALENT

On Sunday, Hong Kong Chief Secretary Matthew Cheung reiterated the urgency for the city to restore order and peace as soon as possible to retain talent.

In his weekly online article, Mr Cheung urged immediate efforts to bring back peace to Hong Kong in a bid to rebuild the confidence and trust of the international community, as well as the global image of Hong Kong.

It is unavoidable that some local and international talent consider building a career elsewhere for various reasons in the current situation, Mr Cheung said. However, he stresse that there is no massive brain drain in Hong Kong, whose advantages and competitiveness are still recognised by international institutions.

The city's No. 2 official after Mrs Lam said that fostering and attracting top talent is crucial to the development of Hong Kong, which is facing the challenge of an ageing population and a labour shortage.

He also said that the Hong Kong government will continue working on a human resource plan to make the city more competitive and help the younger generation to grasp the opportunity of development.