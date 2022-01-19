Powerful clouds of methane spotted over China's coal mines

BEIJING (BLOOMBERG) - A satellite detected clouds of the super-potent greenhouse gas methane coming from China's main coal-producing region, drawing attention to a lesser-known global warming consequence of the country's reliance on the dirtiest fossil fuel.

The emissions likely came from multiple mines in China's north-eastern Shanxi province, which produces more than 10 per cent of the world's coal.

One plume spotted on Dec 21 had an estimated emissions rate of 68 tonnes of methane an hour, while another seen on Dec 4 probably had a rate of 53 tonnes an hour, according to geoanalytics firm Kayrros SAS.

If both releases lasted an hour, together they would have had the same short-term climate warming impact as the annual emissions from about 6,000 British cars.

They were the second and third worst cases of methane pollution identified by satellite in China last year that Kayrros attributed to the nation's coal sector.

Unlike leaks and releases from natural gas and oil operations, methane emissions from coal mines tend to be steady and continuous. That is because workers vent mine gas from underground shafts as a safety precaution - getting rid of flammable gas to reduce the risk of explosions.

In regions like Shanxi, where there are hundreds of emissions sources located close to one another, its more difficult to detect and quantify emissions compared with oil and gas ultra-emitters in remote areas.

Like many other countries, including the United States and Canada, China does not always require companies to report when they release methane.

Shanxi's Department of Ecology and Environmental and a spokesman for the provincial government did not respond to requests for comment.

The Ministry of Ecology and Environment, which regulates provincial and regional emissions, and the National Development and Reform Commission, which oversees energy companies, did not reply to questions.

Methane can be captured as it seeps from underground mines and sold or used to generate power.

If it is released without being combusted, the potent greenhouse gas traps 84 times more heat in its first 20 years in the atmosphere than carbon dioxide.

Scientists are only just beginning to use satellite data to estimate how much methane is coming from coal-mining operations around the world.

In November, Dutch researchers said their analysis of coal mines in Australia's Bowen Basin suggested that there may be "large under-reporting of methane emissions in the national inventory".