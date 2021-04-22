China will phase down coal consumption over 2026-2030, says Xi

Chinese President Xi Jinping speaking at the Climate Leaders' Summit on April 22, 2021.PHOTO: SCREENGRAB FROM YOUTUBE
SHANGHAI (REUTERS) - China will start to phase down coal consumption over the 2026-2030 period as part of its efforts to reduce climate-warming greenhouse gas emissions, President Xi Jinping told the Climate Leaders' Summit on Thursday (April 22).

China is aiming to bring its emissions to a peak before 2030 and to become carbon neutral by 2060.

China's energy regulator said earlier on Thursday that it would aim to reduce the share of coal in its total energy mix to less than 56 per cent this year, but it remains one of the only major economies to approve new coal projects.

