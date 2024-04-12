Peking University’s weight-loss course shows results, fuels online craze

BEIJING- Peking University is making waves with a unique course designed to combat student weight gain. “Physical Ability Enhancement: Exercise and Nutrition” boasts impressive results, with one-third of participants losing over five per cent of their body weight and over half reducing their waist circumference by more than five cm.

The program specifically targets overweight and obese students, defined by a Body Mass Index (BMI) over 25.

“This isn’t about fad diets,” said course creator Professor Zhang Xiaoyuan. “Our goal is to instill healthy habits and accurate health knowledge.”

Prof Zhang clarifies that the BMI requirement ensures those who do not need to lose weight are not enrolled.

“Physical Ability Enhancement” goes beyond weight loss, also assisting students who struggle with university-mandated physical fitness tests. The course offers comprehensive training in nutrition, exercise science, and fitness techniques.

Specialised instructors guide students in areas like long-distance running, sprints, pull-ups, and flexibility exercises.

The course’s success has attracted significant student enrollment. Participants lauded the programme’s structured approach to nutrition, exercise routines, and meal planning.

One student lost a remarkable 15kg. Testimonials highlight improved energy levels, increased stamina, better sleep, and even a newfound love for rock climbing. Many students have also formed workout and dining partnerships, fostering motivation and accountability.

The program’s popularity has extended beyond campus walls. Online users have expressed admiration, with many requesting online access and even cross-registration opportunities. Social media users jokingly blame their weight struggles on not attending Peking University. CHINA DAILY/ASIA NEWS NETWORK