Other crashes may provide clues to China jet's abrupt plunge

NEW YORK (BLOOMBERG) - After cruising along at altitude on March 21, China Eastern Airlines flight MU5735 started nosediving in a matter of seconds, an unusual delineation that will be the focus of investigators trying to understand what brought down the Boeing jet.

While most plane crashes occur during take off and landing, violent descent incidents such as Monday's (March 21) crash account for an outsize portion of aviation deaths because they almost inevitably kill everyone aboard.

The China Eastern plane took just 1 minute and 35 seconds to disappear from tracking sites after it began a rapid and abrupt plunge from 29,000 feet.

It's too early to say what may have happened, said Mr Hassan Shahidi, the president and chief executive officer of the non-profit Flight Safety Foundation, based in Alexandria, Virginia.

"In the coming days, China Eastern, the Chinese aviation regulator, Chinese investigators, and Boeing will have a lot more information as the flight data recorder, cockpit voice recorder, air traffic data and other data becomes available."

The 737-800 is part of Boeing's Next Generation 737s, which have a solid safety record among aircraft types, with just 11 fatal accidents out of more than 7,000 planes delivered since 1997.

While the cause of Monday's incident is still unknown, similar incidents may provide clues.

Here's what we know about other planes that crashed mid-flight:

Sriwijaya Flight 182 (Jan 9, 2021)

A 26-year-old Boeing 737-500 jet operated by the Indonesian airline took off from Jakarta with 62 people and at first flew what appeared to be a routine trajectory.

After reaching about 10,000 feet (3,050m), it levelled off, staying between 10,000 and 11,000 feet for about 45 seconds.

At around that time, an air-traffic controller radioed the plane to say it was off course.

There was no response. At roughly the same time, the plane turned left by about 40 degrees in the opposite direction from which it had been directed. At that point, the jetliner began an abrupt descent before plunging into the Java Sea, killing all on board.

While the final investigation report is still pending, a preliminary probe found that the left engine on the jet began reducing power even as the right engine setting remained the same.

Unequal thrust settings can cause a plane to turn if they aren't countered properly, and there were indications the pilots weren't able to maintain their assigned heading, and may have been distracted by attempts to turn to avoid a storm.