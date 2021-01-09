Indonesia passenger plane missing after take-off from Jakarta

JAKARTA - A Sriwijaya Air flight carrying 56 passengers and six crew member is feared to have crashed as it lost contact on Saturday (Jan 9) afternoon after taking off from the Indonesian capital of Jakarta.

The SJ-182 flight's last contact with the aviation tower was at around 1.40pm Jakarta time (2.40pm Singapore time) as the Boeing 737-500 flew en route to Pontianak, West Kalimantan.

Sriwijaya said in a statement that they are "keeping contact with various relevant parties to get more detailed info on SJ-182 flight, Jakarta - Pontianak".

"The management is having communications and investigating this and will immediately issue further statement when we get information," the statement added.

"We heard a big boom around 2pm," Jakarta-based Elshinta radio reported, citing a resident of Lancang island, part of the Thousand Islands district North of Jakarta.

"We all first thought it was a lightning sound because rain was pouring," the radio cited a resident identified as Mr Naki.

Mr Mustakin, another resident of the Thousand Islands district, told Elshinta radio he heard two to explosions.

The search and rescue personnel have been deployed, transport ministry's spokesman Ms Adita Irawati said in a statement.

The plane is a Boeing 737-500 series. It is not a 737 Max, the Boeing model involved in two major crashes in recent years.

The aircraft had lost more than 3,000m in altitude in less than a minute, according to Flight tracking website Flightradar24.com.

Among the 56 passengers were seven children and three infants. There were two pilots and four cabin crew on board.

Unverified images of small debris fished from the water were posted on social media.

Indonesian authorities said they have sent a search vessel from Jakarta to plane’s last known location in the Java Sea. First responders were also deployed to the site to aid potential survivors, local TV reported.

