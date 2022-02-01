Omicron dashes China's hopes of Winter Olympics boosting economy

BEIJING (BLOOMBERG) - China's Winter Olympics may be more of a drag on Beijing's regional economy than a boost, as virus flare-ups and pollution curbs weigh on consumer and industrial activity.

A ban on public spectators means there won't be the usual bump up in tourism and consumption that a city hopes to gain from hosting the international games.

Tighter controls to contain the outbreaks of two virus variants are keeping holidaymakers away. And restrictions on polluting industries to ensure there are clear skies over the capital during the games means steel plants are curbing output.

"The Winter Olympics will affect industrial production and infrastructure construction in the first quarter," said Ms Lu Ting, chief China economist at Nomura Holdings Inc.

"It won't boost consumption either because of virus outbreaks."

Beijing is battling a growing cluster of coronavirus infections, which rose to 96 cases since mid-January.

It's the last thing authorities want in the face of a world event, especially with its resolution to maintain a Covid Zero strategy.

The outbreak prompted authorities to decide not to sell Olympics tickets to the general public but only allow certain invited spectators to watch the game.

Athletes and staff, on the other hand, will be moving within a vast bubble of transportation, accommodation and venues.

The games, which are jointly held in Beijing and the adjacent city of Zhangjiakou in Hebei province, will run from Feb 4 to 20.

The Winter Paralympics will follow from March 3 to 13.

To contain the recent flare-up, the city has put in place more stringent virus control measures, such as requiring residents who buy anti-fever medicine to get Covid-19 tests and increasing the testing of inbound travellers.

Mr Eric Zhu, a China economist at Bloomberg Economics, said Beijing is likely to keep restrictions largely in place through the first quarter, given the Winter Paralympics and the annual national legislative sessions scheduled in March.