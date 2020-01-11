North Korea's Kim Jong Un receives birthday greetings from Trump

In this photo taken on June 12, 2019, US President Donald Trump (right) meets with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un in Singapore.
SEOUL (REUTERS) - North Korea has received US President Donald Trump's birthday greetings to its leader Kim Jong Un, but will not return to the negotiation table, according to a statement published on Saturday (Jan 11) by state news agency KCNA.

While Mr Kim could personally like Mr Trump, he would not lead his country on the basis of personal feelings, Mr Kim Kye Gwan, an adviser to the North Korean foreign ministry, said in the statement.

"Despite the leaders' good relations, it is a mistake for the United States to expect a return to talks," he added.

