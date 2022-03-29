North Korea signals it's preparing for a nuclear test: Report

SEOUL (BLOOMBERG) - North Korea looks set to detonate its first nuclear bomb in more than four years, as America's sanctions disputes with Russia and China make further United Nations (UN) penalties against the country unlikely.

Workers have been observed digging a new passageway at the Punggye-ri site where North Korea conducted all six of its previous nuclear tests, South Korean media including the DongA Ilbo newspaper reported.

A test could come as soon as next month, when Mr Kim Jong Un is preparing to mark to mark the 110th anniversary of the birth of his grandfather, state founder Kim Il Sung, the paper said, citing a security official it didn't identify.

The reports came as Mr Kim delivered a fresh warning to the United States that he planned to develop more "powerful striking capabilities", the official Korean Central News Agency reported Monday (March 28).

The weapons would make North Korea more secure and "control all threats and blackmail by the imperialists", it reported him as saying.

While Mr Kim has been signalling plans to resume major weapons tests for more than two years, the US campaign to punish Russia over its invasion of Ukraine has reduced the risk of getting with sanctions for such provocations.

Any additional measures from the UN Security Council would require support from Russia, as well as China, which has led the criticism of Washington's efforts to squeeze Moscow economically.

Their reluctance was clear during a Security Council meeting Friday to discuss North Korea's first launch of an intercontinental ballistic missile since November 2017.

Russia's representative, Ms Anna Evstigneeva, rejected US calls for what she described as "turning the sanctions screw" against North Korea and advocated for a resolution drafted with China that would prioritise negotiations.

"North Korea almost certainly views the rifts between the US and Russia, and the US and China, as a golden opportunity to conduct longer-range missile - and probably even nuclear - tests," said non-resident fellow Rachel Minyoung Lee, with the 38 North Programme at the Stimson Centre.

The response to the ICBM test shows how much the geopolitical landscape has shifted since 2017, when former US President Donald Trump threatened to unleash "fire and fury" against North Korea and secured China and Russia's support for tough UN sanctions against the regime.

Mr Trump subsequently launched a trade war against China and opened direct talks with Mr Kim, prompting President Xi Jinping in Beijing to repair ties with Pyongyang, as well.

The war in Ukraine has complicated things further, as President Joe Biden's administration frames his showdown with Russia's Vladimir Putin as part of a global battle between democracy and autocracy.

At the same time, the conflict has underscored the value of nuclear weapons in deterring direct military action by the US and its allies.