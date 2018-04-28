North Korea says inter-Korean summit will be a 'new milestone'

SEOUL (Reuters) - North Korea's state news agency said on Saturday the inter-Korean summit a day earlier will be a"new milestone" in bringing about joint prosperity and a turning point for the Korean peninsula.

The North's central news agency separately released the joint statement North Korean leader Kim Jong Un and South Korean President Moon Jae In announced on Friday after the first summit in more than a decade between the two Koreas.

Kim and Moon had pledged to work for "complete denuclearisation" of the Korean peninsula and agreed on a common goal of a "nuclear-free" peninsula.