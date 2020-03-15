North Korea replaces Kim Il Sung's son-in-law as Austria ambassador in a sign Kim Jong Un is calling back distant family

SEOUL (THE KOREA HERALD/ASIA NEWS NETWORK) - North Korean diplomat Choe Kang Il, an expert on United States affairs, has been appointed as the new ambassador to Austria, replacing a son-in-law of the country's founder Kim Il Sung, according to the North's Ministry of Foreign Affairs on Saturday (March 14).

The latest announcement confirms speculation that Mr Kim Jong Un has summoned his distant family members back to North Korea, after several decades spent in overseas.

Mr Choe, a deputy director general for North American affairs at North Korea's Foreign Ministry, has been part of nuclear talks with the US, including working-level negotiations ahead of the US-North Korea summits in Singapore and Hanoi.

He was also part of North Korea's delegation to the closing ceremony of the Pyongchang Winter Olympics in 2018, accompanying Mr Kim Yong Chul, vice-chairman of North Korea's ruling Workers' Party.

Mr Choe replaced Mr Kim Kwang Sop, who is married to Ms Kim Kyong Jin, the half-sister of late North Korean leader Kim Jong Il. Mr Kim Il Sung is the father of current leader Kim Jong Un.

Mr Kim Kwang Sop has served as the country's top diplomat in Austria for 27 years since 1993. Seoul's National Intelligence Service speculates he was recalled back to the North late last year, along with Mr Kim Pyong Il, former ambassador to Czech Republic and the exiled uncle of Mr Kim Jong Un.

North's Foreign Ministry also confirmed that Mr Kim Pyong Il was replaced by Mr Ju Won Chol, a diplomat with expertise in Europe, as the top diplomat to Czech Republic.

Some observers believe Mr Kim Jong Un, the North's third-generation leader, has solidified his grip of the regime enough to feel less threatened by their return, while others suggest he is recalling them for a close watch.

The Foreign Ministry also announced Ambassador to Britain Choe Il as the top diplomat to Poland, Ambassador to Singapore Jong Song Il as the new ambassador to South Africa, and Han Song U as the new ambassador to Iran.