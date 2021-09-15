North Korea provocations complicate US efforts at resuming dialogue, highlights China's role

SEOUL - A series of provocations by North Korea is complicating efforts by the new Biden administration as well as its staunch allies, South Korea and Japan, on the resumption of long-stalled nuclear talks, experts said.

Shortly after United States special representative for North Korea Sung Kim said in Tokyo that he hoped Pyongyang would "respond positively to our multiple offers to meet without preconditions", and while Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi was in Seoul for talks, North Korea on Wednesday (Sep 15) fired two short-range ballistic missiles that flew about 800km into the East Sea.