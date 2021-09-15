North Korea fired possible ballistic missile amid deadlocked nuclear talks

Long-range cruise missile tests in North Korea are pictured in undated photos supplied by North Korea's Korean Central News Agency on Sept 13, 2021.
  • Published
    51 min ago

SEOUL (REUTERS) - North Korea fired an unidentified projectile from its east coast, South Korea's Joint Chiefs of Staff said on Wednesday (Sept 15), days after testing a long-range cruise missile.

Japan's Coast Guard also said an object that could be a ballistic missile was fired from North Korea.

Both the South Korean military and Japanese Coast Guard gave no details.

The launch came after North Korea said it successfully tested a new long-range cruise missile last weekend, calling it"a strategic weapon of great significance."

Analysts say the missile could be the country's first such weapon with a nuclear capability.

Pyongyang has been steadily developing its weapons programme amid a standoff over talks aimed at dismantling its nuclear and ballistic missile programmes in return for US sanctions relief. The negotiations have stalled since 2019.

