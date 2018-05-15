North Korea proposes high-level inter-Korea talks on May 16

SEOUL (REUTERS) - North Korea has proposed holding high-level inter-Korea talks on May 16, South Korea's Unification Ministry said on Tuesday (May 15).

The South Korean government was in talks to finalise details for the meeting, said a ministry official, who declined to be named due to internal policy.

North Korea has scheduled the dismantlement of its nuclear bomb test site for sometime between May 23 and 25 in order to uphold its pledge to discontinue nuclear tests, the country's state media reported on Saturday, a month ahead of a summit with the United States.