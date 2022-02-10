Covax cuts North Korea's Covid-19 vaccine allotment after no deliveries accepted

Last year North Korea rejected planned shipments of AstraZeneca's Covid-19 vaccine that were being organised under Covax. PHOTO: REUTERS
Updated
Published
15 min ago

SEOUL (REUTERS) - The Covax global Covid-19 vaccine-sharing programme has scaled back the number of doses allocated for North Korea, international aid organisations said, as the country has so far failed to arrange for any shipments.

A website dashboard maintained by the United Nations children's agency, Unicef, shows the number of doses earmarked for North Korea now stands at 1.54 million, down from as many as 8.11 million last year.

This year, Covax is moving to needs-based vaccine allocations, so the accumulation of previously allocated doses to North Korea is no longer relevant, said a spokesman for Gavi, the charity that helps operate the vaccine sharing programme.

"Vaccines were allocated to (North Korea) on technical considerations to enable the country to catch up with international immunisation targets in 2022 in case the government decides to introduce Covid-19 immunisations as part of the national pandemic response," the spokesman said in a statement to Reuters on Thursday (Feb 10).

North Korea is not known to have imported any Covid-19 vaccines, though media reports have suggested at least some key people, such as border control officials, may have been vaccinated.

Last year North Korea rejected planned shipments of AstraZeneca's Covid-19 vaccine that were being organised under Covax due to concerns over side effects, a South Korean think-tank said at the time.

Pyongyang also turned down an offer of three million Covid-19 vaccine doses of China's Sinovac Biotech, Unicef said last year.

"Gavi and Covax are continuing the dialogue with (North Korea) to operationalise the Covid-19 immunisation program," the Gavi spokesman said.

North Korea has not officially confirmed a single coronavirus infection, though officials in South Korea and the United States have cast doubts that the country is Covid-19 free.

It was one of the first countries to close its borders as the pandemic began to spread in 2020, and only last month began to allow a few trains across its border with China.

North Korea's parliament approved a 33.3 per cent increase in spending to tackle the pandemic this year, state media reported on Tuesday.

"The emergency epidemic prevention work will be made the top priority of the state affairs and the epidemic prevention walls will be further intensified," premier Kim Tok Hun said in a speech.

More On This Topic
Global Covid-19 response programme 'running on fumes' amid budget shortfall
Race to send vaccines, medical aid as Covid-19 reaches Pacific islands
Related Stories
What is Paxlovid, the Pfizer pill approved for Covid-19 treatment in S'pore?
Covid-19-infected HIV patient developed 21 mutations, study shows
Close conversations with mask-wearing Covid-19 infected people pose infection risk: Japan study
'Pandemic vs endemic' sets up two conflicting Covid-19 endgames
Pfizer vaccine for children under 5 may be available in US by end-February
WHO warns 'premature' to declare victory over Covid-19
In China, expansive Covid-era controls may outlast the virus
Omicron 'sub-variant' throws up new virus questions
Huge volumes of Covid-19 hospital waste threaten health: WHO
How did S'pore leaders handle Covid-19? ST's book, In This Together, brings you the inside story

Join ST's Telegram channel here and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.

Available for
iPhones and iPads
Available in
Google Play

MCI (P) 031/10/2021, MCI (P) 032/10/2021. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No. 202120748H. Copyright © 2021 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.

Back to the top