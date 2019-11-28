North Korea appears to have fired missile, Japan says

SEOUL (BLOOMBERG, AP) - North Korea appears to have fired off at least one missile on Thursday (Nov 28) in a move that comes as it has threatened to break off sputtering nuclear talks unless President Donald Trump offers up concessions by year end.

Japan’s Defence Ministry said that what appeared to be a North Korean ballistic missile landed outside of its territorial waters. South Korea’s Joint Chiefs of Staff said in a text message that North Korea launched at least one unidentified projectile, without elaborating further.

The latest test comes almost exactly two years to the date since North Korean leader Kim Jong Un’s regime last test-fired an intercontinental ballistic missile capable of hitting all of the US.

Mr Kim put a freeze on testing after that but resumed firing with a vengeance from May, sending off nearly two dozen missiles – almost all of them short-range ballistic missiles.

Jiji Press of Japan said the latest test was of two missiles.

Pyongyang last fired two short-range projectiles during a test of its "super-large multiple rocket launcher" system on Oct 31. The projectiles landed in waters between North Korea and Japan.

The reported launch on Thursday - its 13th weapons test this year - came three days after North Korea said its troops performed artillery drills near its disputed sea boundary with South Korea.

Mr Kim’s testing freeze ushered in unprecedented diplomacy with Mr Trump, leading to historic meetings in Singapore, Vietnam and the demilitarised zone separating the two Koreas.

But at the same time, Mr Kim has been busy churning out fissile material for bombs and developing new missile technology that could make the next big launch of an intercontinental ballistic missile even more of concern to Pentagon military planners.