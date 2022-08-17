North Korea fires two cruise missiles from west coast town of Onchon

SEOUL (REUTERS, AFP) - North Korea fired two cruise missiles from the west coast town of Onchon early on Wednesday (Aug 17), a South Korean military source said.

The source added the South Korean and the United States military authorities are analysing details of the missiles’flight, including the range.

The launches come as Seoul and Washington kicked off their four-day preliminary joint drill on Tuesday in preparation for the long-suspended live field training Ulchi Freedom Shield, which takes place from Aug 22 to Sept 1.

The two allies have scaled back combined military drills in recent years because of Covid-19 and to lower tensions with the North, which has accused the exercises of being a rehearsal for invasion.

Meanwhile, the Pentagon on Tuesday said the US, South Korea and Japan participated in a ballistic missile defence exercise off Hawaii’s coast last week – the first such drills since 2017 as relations between Seoul and Tokyo hit their lowest in years.

While Pyongyang has not conducted a missile test for two months, it had battled against a Covid-19 outbreak for months before declaring victory over the virus last week.

The North, however, has been observed preparing for a possible nuclear test, which would be its first since 2017.

South Korean President Yoon Suk-yeol earlier on Wednesday said he is willing to provide phased economic aid to North Korea if it ended nuclear weapons development and began denuclearisation, as he took questions during a news conference to mark his first 100 days in office.

North Korea has not tested a cruise missile - which are not banned under United Nations sanctions on the country - since January, the Yonhap News Agency reported.

The last time Pyongyang conducted a weapons test was July 10, when they fired what appeared to be multiple rocket launchers.

North Korea has conducted a blitz of sanctions-busting tests since January, including firing an intercontinental ballistic missile at full range for the first time since 2017.

Washington and Seoul officials have also warned that the isolated regime is preparing to carry out what would be its seventh nuclear test.