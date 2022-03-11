North Korea’s latest missile tests a 'serious escalation' says the US

North Korea’s two recent ballistic missile tests represent a “serious escalation” the United States said on Thursday (March 10) in Washington.

The US “after careful analysis” has concluded that Pyongyang’s successive tests on Feb 26 and March 4 “involved a relatively new intercontinental ballistic missile (ICBM) system that (North Korea) is developing,” a senior Administration official told journalists.

Earlier this week the US’ Indo Pacific Command ordered “intensified intelligence surveillance and reconnaissance collection activities in the Yellow Sea, as well as enhanced readiness among our ballistic missile defence forces in the region” the senior official said.

On Friday in Washington, the US Treasury will be announcing new action to help prevent North Korea from accessing foreign items and technology that enable it to advance prohibited weapons programmes.

But the official also said the two tests were not in the same range as the three ICBM tests North Korea conducted in 2017.

“This is an ICBM-capable platform” the senior official said. “But these launches themselves, these tests themselves, did not demonstrate ICBM range and distance.”

They were “likely to test elements of this new system before the DPRK conducts a launch in full range, which they will potentially attempt to disguise as a space launch” the official said, referring to the country by its official name the Democratic People’s Republic of Korea.

Nevertheless, the launches were a “brazen violation of multiple United Nations Security Council resolutions, seriously raise tensions and risk destabilising the security situation in the region” the official said. And, “unlike its past tests, the DPRK tried to hide these escalatory steps” the official said.

The US assessment had been shared with allies and partners, including South Korea, Japan and the UN, he said.

“We continue to seek diplomacy and we are prepared to meet without preconditions” he said. US President Joe Biden had made clear he was open to meeting Kim Jong Un “when there is a working agreement on the table, which will need to be based on working level negotiation.”

“The DPRK continues to not respond,” the official said.

The senior official reiterated the US’ “shared objective” with allies - complete denuclearisation of the Korean peninsula.

The announcement came only hours after 61-year-old conservative Yoon Suk-yeol emerged the winner of a dramatic, closely fought presidential election in South Korea.

This could signal a shift in South Korea’s policy towards the North. The president-elect, a former anti-corruption prosecutor, believes South Korea under President Moon Jae In has been appeasing the North.

He has at various times threatened a pre-emptive strike, more swiftly responding to missile tests, and called North Korean leader Kim Jong Un, who is 38, a “rude boy.”