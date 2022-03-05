South Korean presidential candidate Yoon Suk-yeol an icon of justice and fairness

SEOUL - Former prosecutor-general Yoon Suk-yeol rose to fame as an icon of fairness and justice.

And when he was nominated by South Korea's conservative opposition People Power Party (PPP) to be its presidential candidate, he vowed to "end the politics of division and anger".

The 61-year-old may be a political novice but he is widely viewed as an ideal choice for the top job by voters seeking a change from the current Moon Jae-in administration.

Mr Yoon has been campaigning on the need for regime change, and to eradicate the kind of double standards that the Moon government has become known for.

For instance, it pushed through the appointment of former justice minister Cho Kuk despite accusations that his wife had forged documents to help his daughter's college application.

Born to parents who were both university professors, Mr Yoon studied law at the top-ranked Seoul National University and became a prosecutor in 1994.

Married with no children, he rose to prominence in 2016 after leading investigations against former president Park Geun-hye for corruption and power abuse. He also investigated Park's predecessor Lee Myung-bak for corruption.

Mr Yoon was promoted to prosecutor-general in June 2019 but quit last year in protest over the Moon administration's push to weaken the state prosecution's powers.

During a rally in front of Chung-Ang University Hospital in Seoul last Tuesday (March 1), Mr Yoon criticised the government's many failed policies. He pointed out its inability to stop Covid-19 infections from rising beyond the 250,000 mark amid the current spike in cases, and skyrocketing property prices.