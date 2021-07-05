Cybersecurity review of several homegrown apps in China, including Didi, point to 'national security' concerns

BEIJING - In 12 hours, beginning on Sunday (July 4), China's cybersecurity agency ordered the takedown of several apps - including those of ride hailing platform Didi and employment website BOSS Zhipin - for illegally collecting user data.

The move by the Cyberspace Administration of China (CAC), just two days after the regulator said it was launching a review of Didi, marks a sharp shift in the way Beijing regards user data.