New Hong Kong protests planned for Friday and Sunday

HONG KONG - The dust has barely settled after protesters stormed the nexus of Hong Kong's administrative power, but already two events are being planned for this Friday (July 5) and Sunday.

The demonstration on Sunday will begin at Salisbury Gardens in the city's Tsim Sha Tsui area in the afternoon, and head towards West Kowloon Railway Station, where high-speed rail trains from the mainland stop.

Protesters are expressing their opposition to a controversial extradition Bill that, if passed, will allow suspects in Hong Kong to be sent to the mainland.

Discussing the demonstration online, they said the procession will target tourists from the mainland and aim to share with them Hong Kong's values so they can take them back to "every corner of China".

They have called for the protests to be peaceful, rational and non-violent.

Meanwhile, a group calling themselves Hong Kong Mothers are urging people to join them this Friday evening at Chater Garden in Central, to share and express their support for the young protesters.

"We will make our collective voices heard by those in power. It is time for them to cast off their aloof posturing and fulfill their obligation to protect and respect life. We will call for government actions to listen and respond to the demands of the young and other Hong Kongers," the group said.

"Our hearts ache for the young protestors and we wish nothing more than to restore our society that is now being torn apart... Are we able to step out of our comfort zone, sit down and listen to the young, to understand their pain and struggles, and to look for a way forward together?"

State-controlled media on the mainland has been taking a largely negative view of the demonstrations, painting protesters as violent radicals.

Observers say Beijing has been spooked by the unrest in the city, which comes at a time when Chinese leaders want stability back home as it deals with external challenges.

Hong Kong leader Carrie Lam has condemned the violent storming of the Legislative Council (LegCo) building.

So far, Hong Kong police have arrested at least 13 people for protest-related activity.

It has also arrested nine people - seven men and two women - for "doxxing" police officers, launching cyber attacks on police websites, and inciting others to commit damage.

Doxxing is the act of releasing online personal data stolen from targets, in order to shame or incite harassment against them.