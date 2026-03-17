South Korean military launches probe after child hit by suspected stray bullet in playground

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The girl was reportedly struck below the neck by an object suspected to be a bullet.

SEOUL - South Korea’s Army has suspended rifle shooting drills to conduct safety checks across all units, after an elementary school girl was injured at a playground in Daegu on March 16 by what is believed to be a stray bullet.

According to police and military officials, the incident occurred around 4.03pm on March 16 at a playground near Gukwoo Elementary School, adding that the girl’s injuries were not life-threatening.

The girl, whose identity is not disclosed, was struck below the neck by an object suspected to be a bullet. The authorities said she was taken to a hospital and she has since returned home.

Military officials said a shooting range operated by a nearby Army unit is located about 1.4km from the playground. Rifle training involving personal firearms had taken place there at the time of the incident.

The Army said it is investigating whether the object was in fact a bullet and whether the injury was linked to the live-fire training.

Following the incident, the Army ordered safety checks to be conducted at firing ranges nationwide, suspending small-arms shooting drills meanwhile.

“We will carry out safety inspections at all Army firing ranges and assess potential risks before deciding when to resume training,” an Army official said.

The authorities noted that the nearby range, installed in 1995, has had no confirmed accident cases until now. The facility is equipped with safety structures including protective barriers behind targets designed to contain fired rounds.

While the military regularly conducts live-fire exercises across South Korea, injuries to civilians are extremely rare.

Still, there have been isolated cases in the past. In 2020, for instance, a golf caddie in Damyang County was struck by a rifle bullet during nearby military training, prompting a separate investigation.

The authorities said the latest incident will examine whether safety protocols at the range were properly followed and whether additional precautions are needed to prevent similar accidents. THE KOREA HERALD/ASIA NEWS NETWORK