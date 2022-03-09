HK to focus on protecting lives of elderly, switching gears from mass testing plan

HONG KONG - The Asian financial hub will now prioritise elderly lives in its fight against Covid-19, as the fifth wave of the pandemic triggers rising deaths and cause an overloaded hospital system, with officials still in the midst of finding the “best time” to launch a proposed mass testing exercise.

Chief Executive Carrie Lam announced on Wednesday (March 9) the switching of gears in the city’s strategy to curb the fast-spreading outbreaks led by the Omicron variant as the death toll climbs, with seniors accounting for most of the deaths.

Speaking at length on this topic for the first time in about two weeks since she announced the mass testing plan in February, Mrs Lam said many of those who died were aged 80 and above, had underlying medical conditions and more than half had stayed in residential care homes.

“We must spare no effort in protecting the lives of the elderly. We also want to enhance their health condition so we have taken on the advice given by mainland experts, in particular, Professor Liang Wannian has been in Hong Kong for over a week and he has been working non-stop to help us. And so at this point, our focus should be on reducing severe cases, deaths and the spread of the disease,” she said.

She was referring to one of China’s top Covid-19 strategy officials who is also an epidemiologist.

Hong Kong, which adopts a zero-Covid strategy like the mainland, has managed to stave off outbreaks for most of 2021 with flight bans and tough quarantine rules.

Testing and isolation had been the backbone of the strategy but the approach has failed to keep up with the surge in infections, prompting a mass testing proposal and talk of a lockdown.

When asked, Mrs Lam said officials are working out details of the mass testing exercise, but admitted that “this is not our top priority now” and the government will roll it out when it is most effective to do so.

She added that at this juncture, “there is no point in arguing about whether we are adopting the zero-Covid approach or to live with the virus”.

“I can tell you for sure that the Hong Kong government will definitely not stop trying to contain the virus... Being an inseparable part of China, we will definitely follow the directives from the highest order to contain the virus.”

As at Tuesday (March 8), government data showed that more than 2,300 people had died since the end of December last year when the latest Covid-19 surge began.

Almost 70 per cent of the fatalities were seniors aged 80 and above, with 48 per cent of this group still unvaccinated.

The situation is compounded by the fact that about 690, or 87 per cent, of all elderly care homes, have infections involving more than 16,600 residents and staff. More than 1,200 deaths have been reported in elderly care homes.