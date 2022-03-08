Hong Kong's Covid-19 death rate is now world's highest

HONG KONG (BLOOMBERG) - Hong Kong's Covid-19 death rate is now the highest in the world, after fatalities among the city's under-vaccinated elderly surged and concerns mount that there may be more to come as infections spread through care facilities.

The financial hub's seven-day rolling average rose to 27 deaths per one million people as at Sunday (March 6), according to Bloomberg calculations based on Johns Hopkins University data. That is double that of Latvia, which has the second-highest rate, and far surpasses the peak of the Omicron wave in the United States.

Hong Kong announced 25,150 new cases on Monday, with 75 patients in critical condition in hospitals. The authorities reported 161 fatalities, mostly elderly and unvaccinated, as well as the deaths of two children - an eight-year-old girl and a four-year-old girl - which will be reflected in Tuesday's tally.

An online platform for residents to self-report positive antigen rapid test results was launched on Monday, and health officials expect a subsequent surge in cases being reported.

Globally, the death toll from Covid-19 has neared six million, according to data compiled by Johns Hopkins University and Bloomberg.