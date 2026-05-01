Man suspected of hitting teen with hammer in Japan arrested

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A man who allegedly hit a high school student with a hammer in Tokyo on April 29 has been arrested on suspicion of attempted murder.

– A man was arrested on May 1 for allegedly hitting a high school student with a hammer in Fussa, Tokyo, two days before, the police said.

Mr Teruyuki Takabayashi, 44, was apprehended in Narashino in Japan’s Chiba prefecture and arrested on suspicion of attempted murder.

Mr Takabayashi was quoted as saying that he “didn’t intend to kill anyone”.

According to the police, Mr Takabayashi is suspected of attempting to kill the 17-year-old male student by repeatedly hitting him in the face with a hammer in the parking lot of a restaurant near the suspect’s home between 7.15am and 7.25am on April 29.

The student suffered serious injuries, including a fractured bone near his left eye. THE JAPAN NEWS/ASIA NEWS NETWORK