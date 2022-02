Mainland China to help overwhelmed Hong Kong with Covid-19 fight

HONG KONG (REUTERS) - China will help Hong Kong to cope with an expanding Covid-19 outbreak by providing testing, treatment and quarantine capacity, Chief Secretary John Lee said on Saturday (Feb 12), adding that there were no plans for a mainland-style lockdown for now.

Hong Kong and mainland China are among few places in the world still aiming to suppress every Covid-19 outbreak, but the Omicron variant has proven tough to keep under control.

Mr Lee, Health Secretary Sophia Chan and Security Chief Chris Tang were part of a delegation who visited neighbouring Shenzhen on Friday and Saturday to discuss support measures with mainland Chinese officials.

The measures will give Hong Kong a breathing space as medical capacity becomes stretched on all fronts, although there were no specific details of the plans and it was not clear how quickly they could be implemented.

"At the meeting we were all on the same wavelength," Mr Lee told reporters on his return from Shenzhen. "All support will be provided. Rapid tests and help building isolation facilities are things we agreed on."

"There are no plans for a lockdown at this stage."

Lab personnel, hospital beds, protective equipment were included in the support potentially on offer, Mr Lee said.

Chinese officials have also promised to ensure supplies of vegetables and fresh produce to Hong Kong, after the city faced a shortage of such items earlier this week when truck drivers who tested positive for Covid-19 were unable to bring them in.

Hong Kong reported a record 1,514 new Covid-19 cases on Saturday, up from Friday's 1,325 despite the most stringent social restrictions yet.

Another 1,500 or so came out positive in preliminary tests which may be added to the count in the near future. Three more people died in the past 24 hours.

"This is the toughest battle against the virus of the past two years," Mr Edwin Tsui, controller of the Centre for Health Protection, told reporters. "Please stay at home. We need your cooperation."

Hospital beds for Covid-19 patients are already at around 90 per cent occupancy, while isolation facilities were also nearing their maximum, authorities said.

Hundreds of thousands of people have been forced to test every day, including the elderly and children, queueing for hours in tightly packed lines outside overwhelmed testing centres.