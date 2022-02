China guarantees support for Hong Kong amid Covid-19 surge

HONG KONG (REUTERS) - China will fully support Hong Kong with its "dynamic zero" coronavirus strategy as the territory battles an escalating outbreak, its office overseeing matters in the city said.

The central government was highly concerned about the safety and health of residents as well as the economy and people's livelihoods, a spokesman for the Hong Kong and Macau Affairs Office, which comes under China's State Council or Cabinet, said in a statement.

It said it would hold a meeting in neighbouring Shenzhen "in the near future" between mainland and Hong Kong officials to maintain stability and come up with policies to support Hong Kong's fight against the disease.

"As long as Hong Kong asks, the motherland will surely respond... Hand in hand, we will surely be able to overcome the epidemic soon," it said.

The global financial hub has seen a 10-fold rise in cases since Feb 1 and medical experts warn that the city could see 28,000 daily infections by the end of March, with unvaccinated elderly people a particular worry.

The increase is proving to be the biggest test for Hong Kong's policy of virus suppression as capacity for hospital beds, isolation and coronavirus testing nears its maximum.

Hundreds of thousands of people have been forced to test every day, including the elderly and children, queuing for hours in tightly packed lines outside testing centres and raising the risk of infection.

Following mainland China, Hong Kong is trying to curb outbreaks as soon as possible, in contrast with many other places that are trying to "live with Covid-19", relying on high vaccination rates to bring protection while easing restrictions.

The city's stringent restrictions have turned it into one of the world's most major isolated cities.

The Hong Kong and Macau Affairs Office said it was also actively coordinating with the Guangdong provincial government to ensure the supply of vegetables, fresh food and other necessities into Hong Kong.

Hong Kong saw a run on vegetables this week after several cross-border truck drivers, who bring in goods from the mainland, tested positive for coronavirus.

China previously assisted the city in 2020 with a mass coronavirus testing scheme.