Magnitude-6.6 earthquake strikes off coast of Japan near Fukushima, no tsunami threat

TOKYO (REUTERS, BLOOMBERG) - Northern Japan was jolted by an earthquake with a preliminary magnitude of 6.6, the country's weather agency said on Saturday (May 1), warning about the possibility of landslides in the hilly northeast.

The Japan Meteorological Agency (JMA) said the quake struck at around 10.27am local time, and had a depth of 60km. No tsunami alert was issued.

The earthquake struck close to the coast of Miyagi prefecture north of Tokyo and not far from the destroyed Fukushima Daiichi nuclear plant, where the owner, Tokyo Electric Power, was making checks.

Nearer to the epicentre, Tohoku Electric Power found no abnormalities at the Onagawa nuclear power plant in Miyagi prefecture or the Higashidori plant in Aomori prefecture further north, a spokesman said.

Japan Atomic Power Company said that it found no abnormalities at the Tokai Dai-Ni nuclear power plant.

NHK broadcast images of severe shaking in the city of Sendai.

Tohoku bullet train service was suspended due to the quake, according to Kyodo.