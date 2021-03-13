Fukushima disaster, 10 years on: Memories and trauma of 'that day' remain vivid

FUKUSHIMA - March 11, 2011 is often referred to as "that day" (ano hi) or more simply as "that" (a-re) in Japan - the pain evoked by memories of the disaster still so acute that references are back-handed in conversations and, sometimes, even the news.

Many remember where they were and what they were doing on that day at 2.46pm, when a magnitude 9.0 earthquake struck and triggered a tragic chain of events whose impact continues to be keenly felt today.