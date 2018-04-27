Kim Jong Un's handwriting reflects feisty personality: Experts

GOYANG, SOUTH KOREA (THE KOREA HERALD/ASIA NEWS NETWORK) - Kim Jong Un's handwriting hints at confident, feisty personality, experts say.

As the first-ever North Korean leader to set foot in South Korea, every word and gesture by Kim has drawn media attention.

After sharing friendly conversations with South Korean President Moon Jae In walking to the meeting venue, Kim left a handwritten message in the guestbook inside Panmunjom where their summit is taking place.

"A new history begins now. At the starting point of history and the era of peace," Kim wrote, adding his name and the date below the message. He reportedly used a pen brought with him from Pyongyang.

His handwriting was slightly tilted, with the direction going upwards, which experts say indicate feisty and self-centred personality.

"The entire writing, as you can see, is slightly tilted and heading upwards on the right side. This kind of writing is often seen in successful and leading figures and it reflects they are full of confidence," Lee Hee Il, the chief of International Forensic Science Laboratory said.

"You also see how the three lines are right-aligned. This kind of writing often reveals that he is a person who sets a goal and does not hesitate making a choice."

Lee also explained that the irregular aligning of words heading upwards in the second line also hints how Kim was excited and highly-elated when he wrote the message.

His signature of his name is written in consistent style, when compared with the previous signatures that had been reported on media, Lee added.

Ku Bon Jin, a prosecutor-turned lawyer who published a book on handwriting analysis, also explained Kim's writing appears similar to those of his father Kim Jong Il and grandfather Kim Il Sung.

"I assume Kim has long practiced to write like his father and his grandfather. But they are not as showy or grand, and that reflects that Kim is not as strong-minded," Ku said.

"How Kim quickly scribbled down the message also shows that he is quick-witted, and likes to help others. Overall, the letters do not show much variation, which means he is not so impulsive and predictable in some senses."

The handwritings of the communist leaders are reportedly being praised as "master calligraphy" in North Korea, and also earned its own names.

While Kim Il Sung's handwriting is called the "Sun style," Kim Jong Il's writing is referred to as "Baekdusan style."