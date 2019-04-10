Kim Jong Un tells North Korean party leaders to get in line

SEOUL (DPA) - North Korean leader Kim Jong Un has warned top figures from the Korean Workers' Party to get in line, saying "undesirable practices" must be rooted out, state media reported on Wednesday (April 10).

"Self-protectionism, defeatism, party authority and bureaucratism chronic among leading officials and all sorts of other undesirable practices should be rooted out," reported the KCNA news agency.

Due to the "prevailing tense situation", the functionaries should fully implement the new party strategy that Mr Kim announced last year.

Mr Kim gave his warning a day before the Supreme People's Assembly is due to meet.

The political meeting takes place against the backdrop of insecurity abroad following a failed summit meeting between Mr Kim and US President Donald Trump at the end of February.

North Korea's economy has meanwhile been devastated by international sanctions. Last April, the Central Committee had proclaimed a change in political course that would focus more on economic development.