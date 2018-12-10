Key dates in financial misconduct case of ex-Nissan chief Carlos Ghosn

TOKYO (AFP) - Carlos Ghosn has gone from heading a powerful auto alliance to occupying a Tokyo cell on allegations of financial misconduct.

The former Nissan chairman was indicted on Monday (Dec 10) for understating his pay, reported Kyodo.

Ghosn denies any wrongdoing.

Here are some key dates since his arrest.

NOVEMBER 19: SHOCK ARREST

Investigators from the Tokyo District Public Prosecutors Office arrest Ghosn just after his private jet touches down at the Haneda Airport.

His right-hand man and close aide Greg Kelly is also arrested.

Accused of financial misconduct, including under-reporting Ghosn's salary by some five billion yen (S$60 million) between 2010 and 2015, they are detained for investigation for a period that is extended twice to Dec 10.

They both deny wrongdoing.

Prosecutors raid Nissan's headquarters in the city of Yokohama and Ghosn's luxury Tokyo apartment.

That evening Nissan chief executive officer Hiroto Saikawa says the company had uncovered years of financial misconduct including under-reporting of income and inappropriate personal use of company assets.

"Too much authority was given to one person in terms of governance," he tells reporters, referring to "a dark side of the Ghosn era".

NOVEMBER 20: RENAULT NAMES INTERIM BOSS

After an emergency board meeting, French car giant Renault says Thierry Bollore will take over with Ghosn "temporarily incapacitated" following his arrest.

Bollore, previously the chief operating officer, is appointed deputy CEO with the "same powers" as Ghosn.

Renault launches an internal audit into Ghosn's pay days later.

NOVEMBER 22: FIRED BY NISSAN

Nissan's board votes unanimously to "discharge" Ghosn as chairman.

In Paris, the French and Japanese finance ministers, Bruno Le Maire and Hiroshige Seko, reiterate "strong support" for maintaining the Renault-Nissan-Mitsubishi alliance.

NOVEMBER 26: FIRED BY MITSUBISHI

Mitsubishi Motors executives meeting in Tokyo vote unanimously to oust Ghosn as chairman.

NOVEMBER 29: ALLIANCE AFFIRMS UNITY

Automakers Renault, Nissan and Mitsubishi Motors reaffirm their commitment to their alliance in the first meeting of company leaders since Ghosn's arrest.

"We remain fully committed to the Alliance," the firms say in a joint statement.

Ghosn had been seen as the glue binding together the complex three-way structure which makes up the world's top-selling auto company.

DECEMBER 10: CHARGE LOOMS

Ghosn is expected to be charged on the initial allegations of under-reporting his salary between 2010 and 2015, with prosecutors also expected to re-arrest him on allegations of further under-reporting in the last three years.

The new allegations will restart the clock on his detention, allowing prosecutors to seek to hold him for another 22 days.