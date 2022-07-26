Jokowi invites Xi to Bali G-20 meeting during rare Beijing summit

BEIJING (BLOOMBERG) - Indonesian President Joko Widodo invited China's Xi Jinping to attend the Group of 20 summit in November, as the two leaders held a rare meeting in Beijing amid strict Covid-19 controls.

Mr Xi thanked the G-20 host for his invitation and wished him success, according to a statement from China's Ministry of Foreign Affairs. But it was unclear whether he will attend.

Mr Jokowi's trip to China marks the first by a foreign leader since the Winter Olympics in February, when Russian President Vladimir Putin and others entered a bubble designed to keep visitors separate from the public.

China's zero-tolerance approach to the virus has largely kept foreign leaders out of the country during the pandemic, with Mr Xi last leaving the country in January 2020.

Mr Jokowi will likely try to convince him to physically attend the G-20 summit planned for Nov 15-16 in Bali, Wellian Wiranto, economist at Oversea-Chinese Banking Corp. in Singapore, said on Tuesday (July 26) in a note.

Boosting trade and investment would also be at the top of his agenda, with China accounting for one-quarter of Indonesia's total trade, he added.

"If Jokowi can move the economic needle that much more in his Beijing trip, he will have an easier time convincing the leaders in Tokyo and Seoul, with their own geopolitical calculations in mind, of the importance of plonking down more investment in Indonesia," Mr Wiranto said. "Japan, for one, could be politely reminded of how it used to be the top two or three FDI investor in Indonesia."

Earlier on Tuesday, Mr Jokowi discussed boosting palm oil exports to China with Mr Li Keqiang, prioritising Indonesia's other agricultural goods and improving cooperation in an industrial park in North Kalimantan, according to a statement from the Indonesian government.

The two leaders pledged on Tuesday to scale up bilateral trade and expand cooperation in areas such as agriculture and food security.

China and Indonesia believe their relations have great strategic significance and far-reaching global influence, the Chinese foreign ministry said after the meeting.

Indonesia, one of China's biggest trading partners, is an important source of ferronickel, coal, copper and natural gas for the world's second-largest economy.

In the first half of 2022, Chinese imports from Indonesia, mostly commodities, surged 34.2 per cent year on year, the most after Russia.

China has expressed commitment to import an additional one million tonnes of crude palm oil from Indonesia, said the Indonesian state palace after a meeting between Jokowi and Mr Li.

Mr Jokowi met Mr Li and Mr Xi at the historic Diaoyutai State Guesthouse, part of a sprawling complex of villas, lakes and gardens where many foreign leaders, including the late US President Richard Nixon, have been received.

The upcoming G-20 summit presents Mr Jokowi with a diplomatic balancing act in the wake of Russia's invasion of Ukraine. Several G-20 nations including the US have sanctioned Moscow over the war, and called for China to condemn Moscow's military actions.