Indonesia, China agree to speed up work on Jakarta-Bandung high-speed railway

BALI (Xinhua) - Chinese State Councillor and Foreign Minister Wang Yi co-hosted the Second Meeting of China-Indonesia High-level Dialogue Cooperation Mechanism on Saturday (June 9) with Indonesia's Coordinator for Cooperation with China and Coordinating Minister Luhut Binsar Pandjaitan.

Mr Luhut said Indonesia-China relations bear strategic significance and global influence, and the two countries have conducted wide-ranging and multi-tiered cooperation with a commitment to building a community with a shared future.

Indonesia supports and is willing to actively participate in the China-proposed Global Development Initiative and Global Security Initiative, he said.

Indonesian Foreign Minister Retno Marsudi, who was also attending the meeting, said Indonesia highly values its close coordination with China and stands ready to join hands with China to focus on current pressing issues including peace, food and energy security.

Mr Wang said the two sides have set the direction of building a China-Indonesia community with a shared future, and forged a new pattern of bilateral relations featuring "four-wheel drive" of political, economic, cultural and maritime cooperation.

The two sides comprehensively reviewed the progress of cooperation between the two countries in various fields and reached a broad consensus.

Both countries are satisfied with the fruitful outcomes of economic and trade cooperation between the two countries.

They agreed to accelerate cooperation on major landmark projects such as the Jakarta-Bandung High-speed Railway, the regional comprehensive economic corridor and industrial parks,

China said it supported Indonesia in building a regional vaccine centre and is ready to help Indonesia increase vaccine production capacity and advance the construction of a joint research centre for vaccines and genes.