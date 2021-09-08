Japan's Suga to visit US for Quad summit with Australia, India: Media

TOKYO (REUTERS) - Japan's Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga will visit Washington later this month for a four-way meeting of leaders from the United States, Japan, Australia and India, Kyodo News reported on Wednesday (Sept 8).
On the sidelines of the proposed meeting of the Quadrilateral Security Dialogue, or Quad, Mr Suga will also likely meet bilaterally with President Joe Biden, Kyodo said, citing "several" unnamed Japanese government sources.
Mr Suga became the first leader to hold a face-to-face White House summit with Mr Biden in April, underscoring Japan's central role in US efforts to face down an increasingly assertive China.
Mr Suga's term as leader of the ruling Liberal Democratic Party (LDP) - and by default Japan's prime minister - ends on Sept 30. He has said he would not run in the next election for party leader on Sept 29.