Japan's Peach Aviation to cut three South Korean routes

TOKYO (REUTERS) - Japanese low-cost carrier Peach Aviation is set to cancel three routes between Japan and South Korea, one temporarily, a company spokesman said on Friday (Aug 30), as a dispute between the two Asian neighbours deepens.

The budget arm of ANA Holdings will cancel its route from Sapporo to Seoul's Incheon from Oct 28 and flights between Osaka and Busan from Jan 7, 2020.

It will pause flights between Naha in Okinawa and Incheon from Jan 7 to Feb 22, 2020, the spokesman said, blaming a weaker Korean currency and economy.

Relations between the two nations have worsened since late last year after South Korea's Supreme Court ordered compensation for some Koreans forced to work at Japanese firms during Japan's 1910-1945 occupation of the peninsula.

Seoul dropped Japan from its favoured trading list and last week ended an intelligence-sharing pact. A Japanese decision to remove Seoul's fast-track export status took effect on Wednesday.

The number of South Korean tourists visiting Japan fell 7.6 per cent in July, Japanese government data showed last week.

Korean Air Lines, Asiana Airlines and Korean budget carriers have also announced recent cuts to capacity on South Korea-Japan routes due to weaker demand.