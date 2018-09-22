Japan's Kansai Airport fully reopens 17 days after typhoon

OSAKA (THE YOMIURI SHIMBUN/ASIA NEWS NETWORK) - The operator of Kansai Airport on Friday (Sept 21) reopened all areas of Terminal 1, which had been closed due to damage from the storm surge caused by Typhoon Jebi.

A total of 469 flights (128 domestic, 341 international) were scheduled, almost the same number of flights as during regular operation. Flight capacity has recovered to about the same level as before for the first time in 17 days after the disaster.

Flooding of an electric power facility underground on the north side of Terminal 1 had caused a blackout that was restored by Thursday.

Repair work at a baggage claim area was also completed. Previously, Terminal 2 reopened on Sept 7 and the south side of Terminal 1 reopened on Sept 14.

The north side of the international departure lounge reopened on Thursday afternoon.

At about 5am on Friday, passengers started forming lines in front of the airline counters to undergo boarding procedures. The first flight leaving the North Wing was operated by Hong Kong Airlines, departing at about 7am.

Most of the 183 restaurants and shops in Terminal 1, which had been closed after the disaster, resumed operations the same day.

Restoration work continued in the area dealing with international cargo. About 90 per cent of normal international cargo flights were scheduled to be operated on Friday, indicating problems remain regarding logistics.