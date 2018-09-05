In Pictures: Typhoon Jebi hits western Japan

Typhoon Jebi, the most powerful storm to hit Japan in 25 years, killed 10 people after it struck western Japan on Tuesday (Sept 4) and left more than a million homes without power. Japan has issued evacuation advisories for more than a million people and cancelled hundreds of flights. An airport company has started to transfer some 3,000 stranded passengers by boat.

Burnt vehicles left behind after a storm surge and strong winds in Nishinomiya, Hyogo prefecture, on Sept 5, 2018.PHOTO: AFP
Containers toppled at a port in Osaka, western Japan, on Sept 5, 2018.PHOTO: EPA-EFE
Cars piled up a day after powerful Typhoon Jebi hit the area in Kobe, western Japan, on Sept 5, 2018. PHOTO: EPA-EFE
A runway at Kansai International Airport was flooded after Typhoon Jebi hit the area on Sept 4, 2018. The airport is built on a man-made island in a bay in Izumisano, western Japan.PHOTO: REUTERS
Traffic boards and telecommunication relay poles were brought down and damaged by strong winds in Osaka on Sept 4, 2018. PHOTO: AFP
A tanker crashed into a bridge linking Kansai International Airport with the mainland near Osaka, western Japan, on Sept 4, 2018. PHOTO: EPA-EFE
People battle against strong winds in Nagoya on Sept 4, 2018, as Typhoon Jebi made landfall in south-western Japan around midday. PHOTO: AFP
Broken panels litter the ground after coming loose during strong winds in Osaka, western Japan, on Sept 4, 2018. PHOTO: EPA-EFE
A truck lies at an angle on the Seto Ohashi bridge in Sakade, Kagawa prefecture, after being blown over by strong winds on Sept 4, 2018.PHOTO: AFP
Strong wind and rain blow out a woman's umbrella in Tokyo, on Sept 4, 2018.PHOTO: REUTERS
Typhoon Jebi throws up high waves at a fishing port in Aki, Kochi prefecture, western Japan, on Sept 4, 2018.PHOTO: REUTERS
