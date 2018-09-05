In Pictures: Typhoon Jebi hits western Japan

Typhoon Jebi, the most powerful storm to hit Japan in 25 years, killed 10 people after it struck western Japan on Tuesday (Sept 4) and left more than a million homes without power. Japan has issued evacuation advisories for more than a million people and cancelled hundreds of flights. An airport company has started to transfer some 3,000 stranded passengers by boat.
