Japanese woman, 116, is world's oldest living person, Guinness confirms

TOKYO (DPA) - A Japanese woman who still enjoys studying maths and playing the board game Othello is the world's oldest living person at the age of 116 years and 66 days, Guinness World Records says.

Kana Tanaka was on Saturday (March 9) presented with a certificate of her title at the nursing home where she now lives in the south-western city of Fukuoka, according to the publisher, which produces an annual book of world records and curiosities.

She was surrounded by her family, and the local mayor also attended the event, it said.

The title passed to her after another Japanese woman, Chiyo Miyako, died on July 22, 2018 at the age of 117.

Madam Tanaka was born on January 2, 1903, the seventh of eight children.

She married Hideo Tanaka on January 6, 1922 and had four children, as well as another girl she adopted from her sister.

She still gets up at 6am every day, according to Guinness, and stays up until 9pm.

Japan has one of the world's highest life expectancies and was home to several people recognised as among the oldest humans to have ever lived.

They include Jiroemon Kimura, the longest-living man on record, who died soon after his 116th birthday in June 2013.

The oldest verified person ever - Jeanne Louise Calment of France - died in 1997 at the age of 122, according to Guinness.