Japan's oldest person dies at 117

TOKYO (XINHUA) - Japan's oldest person Chiyo Miyako has died at the age of 117 on Sunday, the Ministry of Health, Labour and Welfare said Thursday (July 27).

Born on May 2, 1901, Miyako became Japan's oldest woman as well as oldest person after Japanese woman Nabi Tajima died at the age of 117 in April. She was also possibly the world's oldest living person before she died on Sunday.

Following the death of Miyako, Kane Tanaka, a woman born on Jan 2, 1903, is now the country's oldest living person at the age of 115, said the ministry.

The oldest living man in Japan is 113-year-old Masazo Nonaka, who was also recognized as the world's oldest living man by Guinness World Records in April.